REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $35.2M Sale of Saratoga Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Saratoga-Apts-Mesa-AZ

Saratoga Apartments in Mesa, Ariz., features 286 apartments, four swimming pools, a basketball court and tennis courts.

MESA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale Saratoga Apartments, a multifamily property located on University Drive in Mesa. Tides Equities acquired the property from an undisclosed seller for $35.2 million, or $122,990 per unit.

Built in 1978 on 13 acres, the asset features 286 units, four swimming pools, a basketball court and tennis courts.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  