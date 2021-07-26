REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $45M Sale of Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch Apartments in Glendale, Arizona

Strayhorse-Arrowhead-Ranch-Glendale-AZ

Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch in Glendale, Ariz., features 136 apartments and a resort-style swimming pool and spa.

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch, a multifamily property in Glendale. WhiteHaven Capital acquired the asset from Shelter Asset Management for $45 million, or $330,882 per unit.

Built in 1998, Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch features 136 apartments with full-size washers/dryers, soaking tubs, walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. The community also offers a resort-style swimming pool and spa.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

