IPA Brokers $45M Sale of Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch Apartments in Glendale, Arizona
GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch, a multifamily property in Glendale. WhiteHaven Capital acquired the asset from Shelter Asset Management for $45 million, or $330,882 per unit.
Built in 1998, Strayhorse Arrowhead Ranch features 136 apartments with full-size washers/dryers, soaking tubs, walk-in closets and oversized patios or balconies. The community also offers a resort-style swimming pool and spa.
Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.