IPA Brokers $47.8M Sale of Astor at Osborn Apartments in Phoenix

PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Astor at Osborn, a mid-rise multifamily property in Phoenix. The asset traded for $47.8 million, or $250,262 per unit. Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and undisclosed buyer in the deal. Completed in 2019, The Astor at Osborn features 191 apartments, garage parking, a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center, clubroom and outdoor grilling stations. The property offers a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments.