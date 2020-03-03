IPA Brokers $49.6M Sale of Country Club Verandas Multifamily Community in Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Country Club Verandas in Mesa, Ariz., features 348 apartments and a swimming pool.

MESA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Country Club Verandas, a multifamily property located along Country Club Drive in Mesa. Weidner Apartment Homes sold the asset to Bridge Investment Group for $49.6 million, or $142,529 per unit.

Constructed in 1985, Country Club Verandas features 348 apartments and a swimming pool on a 13-acre site.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.