Hampton-Meridian-Apache-Junction-AZ
Hampton Meridian in Apache Junction, Ariz., features 195 detached and attached single-family homes, a swimming pool, spa, 24-hour fitness center and paved walking trails.
IPA Brokers $56M Sale of 195-Unit Hampton Meridian Build-to-Rent Property Near Phoenix

by Amy Works

APACHE JUNCTION, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has facilitated the sale of Hampton Meridian, a build-to-rent (BTR) community in Apache Junction. The asset traded for $56.5 million.

Completed in 2023 and situated on 16 acres, Hampton Meridian offers 195 detached and attached single-family homes, averaging 1,009 square feet, featuring HercuWall construction technology, low-energy double-paned windows, full-sized washers/dryers and private backyards. The controlled-access community features a resort-style swimming pool, spa, 24-hour fitness center, paved walking trails through desert-landscaped courtyards with a kitchen, barbecue grilling stations, fireside lounge and cabanas.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

