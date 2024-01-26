IPA Brokers $60.5M Sale of Atrium on James Multifamily Community in Kent, Washington

KENT, WASH. — Institutional Properties Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Atrium on James, a multifamily property in Kent, midway between Seattle and Tacoma.

A tenants-in-common group managed by Open House Westwood LLC sold the asset to FPA Multifamily LLC for $60.5 million, or $201,667 per unit. FPA Multifamily LLC purchased the property on behalf of its Opportunity Fund VII, which has acquired $1.5 billion of assets to date.

Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon, Nicholas Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Built in 1989 on 21.5 acres, Atrium on James features 300 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, averaging 835 square feet with wood-burning fireplaces; private decks and patios with storage closets; walk-in closets; and washers and dryers. Community amenities include a large clubhouse, outdoor swimming pool, leasing office, resident lounge, business center, fitness center, playground and a sports court.