IPA Brokers $69.1M Sale of Level at Sixteenth Apartments in Central Phoenix
PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Level at Sixteenth, a mid-rise multifamily property in Phoenix’s urban core. An affiliate of Abacus Capital Group sold the asset to Sares Regis Group for $69.1 million, or $287,917 per unit.
Converted from a retail center to a multifamily community in 2010, Level at Sixteenth features 240 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, private laundry areas and walk-in showers. The community also features a leasing office clubhouse with resident lounge, fireplace, demonstration kitchen, eight-foot multimedia video wall and billiards table.
Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.