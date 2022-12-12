IPA Brokers $7.4M Sale of Chattanooga Medical Office Building
CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisor’s (IPA) has arranged the sale of CHI Memorial, a 17,837-square-foot medical office building in Chattanooga. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $7.4 million. The building is fully occupied by three tenants: Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa, all on triple-net leases. Joe Massa, Anthony Lunceford and Michael Grenaway of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.
