IPA Brokers $7.4M Sale of Chattanooga Medical Office Building

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Healthcare, Office, Southeast, Tennessee

Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa occupy the 17,837-square-foot building on triple-net leases.

CHATTANOOGA, TENN. — Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property Advisor’s (IPA) has arranged the sale of CHI Memorial, a 17,837-square-foot medical office building in Chattanooga. An undisclosed buyer purchased the property for $7.4 million. The building is fully occupied by three tenants: Skin Cancer & Cosmetic Dermatology, CHI Memorial and Center MedSpa, all on triple-net leases. Joe Massa, Anthony Lunceford and Michael Grenaway of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction.

