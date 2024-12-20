Friday, December 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Tuttle Crossing in Dublin totals 226,718 square feet.
AcquisitionsMidwestOhioRetail

IPA Brokers $76.3M Sale of Two-Property Retail Portfolio in Metro Columbus

by Kristin Harlow

DUBLIN AND REYNOLDSBURG, OHIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $76.3 million sale of a 622,000-square-foot retail portfolio in metro Columbus. The Walmart-anchored shopping centers include the 395,074-square-foot Taylor Square in Reynoldsburg and the 226,718-square-foot Tuttle Crossing in Dublin.

Built between 2000 and 2003, Taylor Square was 99 percent occupied at the time of sale. The tenant roster includes JoAnn, Marshalls, Dollar Tree, Famous Footwear, Bath & Body Works and Smokey Bones. Tuttle Crossing is home to tenants such as Best Buy, Morris Home Furniture, Ross Dress for Less, Golf Galaxy and Cost Plus.

Erin Patton, Scott Wiles and Craig Fuller of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between New York-based Island Capital and Casto, a local firm. The buyer was a partnership between DLC Management and Principal Asset Management.

You may also like

CORFAC International Adds Nine New Affiliate Firms to...

St. Croix Hospice Leases Full Building at Mendota...

Impact Beverage Expands Production Facility, Doubles Workforce in...

Quantum Brokers $2.7M Sale of Retail Center in...

Bradford Arranges Sale of 137,083 SF Industrial Complex...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates Sale of 102,305 SF...

MJW Investments Acquires 96-Unit Verraso Village Build-to-Rent Community...

PCBP Properties Buys 80,150 SF Industrial Property in...

Opus Group Breaks Ground on 250,829 SF Spec...