IPA Brokers $76.5M Sale of Glen 91 Multifamily Property in Glendale, Arizona

GLENDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Glen 91, an apartment community in the Phoenix suburb of Glendale. HCW sold the asset to Bridge Investment Group for $76.5 million, $258,446 per unit.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Completed in 2023, Glen 91 features 296 apartments, a resort-style swimming pool, hammock garden, covered parking and attached garages. Apartments offer nine-foot ceilings, laundry rooms with full-size washers/dryers and walk-in closets with built-in shelving.