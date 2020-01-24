IPA Brokers $78.5M Sale of Parc Midtown Apartment Complex in Phoenix
PHOENIX — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Parc Midtown, a multifamily property located in Phoenix. Evergreen sold the asset to FSC Realty for $78.5 million, or $256,536 per unit.
Situated at the intersection of Central Avenue and Indian School Road, Parc Midtown features 306 apartments with proximity to Indian School/Central Avenue Valley Metro Rail station and Steele Indian School Park.
Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.