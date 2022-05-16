REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers $83M Sale of Freedom Town Center Shopping Center in Fayetteville, North Carolina

Posted on by in Acquisitions, North Carolina, Retail, Southeast

Built in 2017, Freedom Town Center was almost fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Field & Stream, HomeGoods, Burkes Outlet, Petco, buybuy Baby, DSW, World Market, Five Below, Osh Kosh B’Gosh and Five Guys.

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the $83 million sale of Freedom Town Center, a 350,800-square-foot shopping center in Fayetteville. Built in 2017, the property was almost fully leased at the time of sale to tenants such as Sprouts Farmers Market, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Hobby Lobby, Field & Stream, HomeGoods, Burkes Outlet, Petco, buybuy Baby, DSW, World Market, Five Below, Osh Kosh B’Gosh and Five Guys. New York-based Triple Net Group sold Freedom Town Center to an unnamed investment group in a 1031 exchange. Steven Siegel of IPA represented both parties in the transaction. Ben Yelm, Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in North Carolina, assisted Siegel.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
24
Webinar: How to Tackle the Top Workforce Challenges Facing Senior Living Communities
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  