IPA Brokers Acquisition of 148-Unit Autumn Grove Apartments in Vancouver, Washington

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Washington, Western

Located in Vancouver, Wash., Autumn Grove features 148 apartments and a swimming pool.

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the purchase of Autumn Grove, a multifamily property located in Vancouver. Las Vegas-based The Calida Group acquired the property for an undisclosed price. The name of the seller was not released.

Adjacent to the Vancouver Mall, the property features 148 apartments and was recently completed. At the time of sale, the community was 86 percent leased.

Anthony Palladino, Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Dinius and Sidney Warsinske of IPA represented the buyer in the deal.