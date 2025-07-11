Friday, July 11, 2025
Maple-Ridge-Vancouver-WA
Maple Ridge in Vancouver, Wash., offers 116 apartments.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyWashingtonWestern

IPA Brokers Partial Interest Sale of 116-Unit Maple Ridge Apartment Property in Vancouver, Washington

by Amy Works

VANCOUVER, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the partial interest sale of Maple Ridge, a multifamily property in Vancouver. Glencrest Group purchased a partial interest in the community for an undisclosed price. Built in 1995, Maple Ridge features 116 apartments with an average size of 1,025 square feet. Apartments feature central air conditioning, gas fireplaces and lofted ceilings on top floor units. Anthony Palladino, Giovanni Napoli, Philip Assouad, Ryan Harmon and Nick Ruggiero of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

