REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 109,828 SF Shopping Center in Union, New Jersey

Posted on by in Acquisitions, New Jersey, Northeast, Retail

UNION, N.J. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Greenleaf at Union, a 109,828-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2017 and anchored by LA Fitness and Bob’s Discount Furniture, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Sleep Number, First Watch, Red Wing Shoes and Crumbl Cookies. Brad Nathanson and Steven Siegel of IPA represented the seller, Sun Equity Partners LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Prestige Properties.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  