IPA Brokers Sale of 109,828 SF Shopping Center in Union, New Jersey

UNION, N.J. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Greenleaf at Union, a 109,828-square-foot shopping center in Northern New Jersey. Built in 2017 and anchored by LA Fitness and Bob’s Discount Furniture, the property was fully leased at the time of sale. Other tenants include Sleep Number, First Watch, Red Wing Shoes and Crumbl Cookies. Brad Nathanson and Steven Siegel of IPA represented the seller, Sun Equity Partners LLC, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Prestige Properties.