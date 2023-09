TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Juniper Canyon, an apartment community in Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Clint Wadlund, Hamid Panahi, Art Wadlund, Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

Situated near Interstate 10 and Oracle Road/State Route 77, Juniper Canyon features 140 apartments.