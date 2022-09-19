REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 144-Unit Lakeside Village Active Adult Community Near Salt Lake City

Lakeside-Village-West-Valley-City-UT

Lakeside Village in West Valley City, Utah, features 144 residences for active adults.

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Lakeside Village, an active adult property in West Valley City.

Constructed in 1997, Lakeside Village features 144 one- and two-bedroom residences with eight-foot ceilings, walk-in closets and private balconies or patios. The community includes a swimming pool, hot tub, community garden and pond.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. Terms of the transaction were not released.

