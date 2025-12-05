Friday, December 5, 2025
East-Wind-Gresham-OR
Located in Gresham, Ore., East Wind offers 150 apartments, a clubhouse, basketball court, playground and laundry facilities.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyOregonWestern

IPA Brokers Sale of 150-Unit East Wind Multifamily Community in Gresham, Oregon

by Amy Works

GRESHAM, ORE. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of East Wind, an apartment community in Gresham. Terms of the transaction were not released. Hamid Panahi and Anthony Palladino of IPA and Whitney Rhoades of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal. David Tabata of Marcus & Millichap served as broker of record in Oregon.

Built in 1971, the three-story, eight-building property features 150 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with enclosed patios with planters boxes and large, dual-pane windows. Community amenities include a clubhouse with kitchen, individual leasing offices, a basketball court, playground and laundry facilities.

