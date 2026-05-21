Thursday, May 21, 2026
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AcquisitionsLouisianaMultifamilySoutheast

IPA Brokers Sale of 157-Unit Apartment Community in Lake Charles, Louisiana

by John Nelson

LAKE CHARLES, LA. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Cottages at Morganfield, a 157-unit multifamily property in Lake Charles. Completed in 2024, the property is situated on 25 acres within the master-planned MorganField development.

Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA, along with Chris Shaheen of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer, Four Corners Development Group, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. Steve Greer served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Louisiana for the deal.

Cottages at Morganfield features one- or two-bedroom cottage-style apartments averaging 1,057 square feet in size, as well as a swimming pool, clubhouse, fitness center, dog park and a grilling area.

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