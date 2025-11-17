IPA Brokers Sale of 180-Unit Cooper Park Apartments in Arlington

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Cooper Park Apartments, a 180-unit multifamily complex in Arlington. The property was built on 13 acres in 1979. According to Apartments.com, Cooper Park offers one- and two-bedroom units that range in size from 700 to 1,040 square feet. Amenities include a pool, onsite laundry facilities and a dog park. William Hubbard, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Drew Kile and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, Bridwell Capital, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Endurance Capital.