IPA Brokers Sale of 183-Unit Multifamily Community in Metro Louisville

SELLERSBURG, IND. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Heritage Square, a 183-unit multifamily community located roughly 10 miles north of Louisville, Ky. Built in 2022 on nine acres, the garden-style apartment complex features one-, two- and three-bedroom floorplans ranging in size from 660 square feet to 1,765 square feet. Amenities at the property include a clubhouse, fitness center and a dog park.

Aaron Kuroiwa, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA, as well as Tony Rogers of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, Form G Cos., and procured the buyer, Focused Capital, in the transaction. Josh Caruana served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Indiana in the deal.