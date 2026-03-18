Wednesday, March 18, 2026
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Built in 2024, Newport Station in Thompson's Station, Tenn., features a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a dog park.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

IPA Brokers Sale of 192-Unit Apartment Community in Metro Nashville

by John Nelson

THOMPSON’S STATION, TENN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Newport Station, a 192-unit apartment community located on a 13-acre site in Thompson’s Station, a southern suburb of Nashville.

David Stollenwerk, Christian Farris, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed. Jody McKibben served as Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee in the deal.

Completed in 2024, Newport Station features garden-style apartments averaging 1,287 square feet in size, as well as a resort-style swimming pool, fitness center and a dog park.

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