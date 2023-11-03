IPA Brokers Sale of 211-Unit Apartment Complex in Mansfield, Texas

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of The Audrey, a 211-unit apartment complex in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 923 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Jeff Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Carleton Cos. and M.R. Development, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between RPM and a fund managed by Roseview Investment Advisors.