Friday, November 3, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
The-Audrey-Mansfield
The Audrey, an apartment complex in Mansfield, totals 211 units. The property was built in 2021.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Brokers Sale of 211-Unit Apartment Complex in Mansfield, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of The Audrey, a 211-unit apartment complex in Mansfield, a southern suburb of Fort Worth. Built in 2021, the property offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 923 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill, Michael Ware, Jeff Kindorf and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Carleton Cos. and M.R. Development, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a partnership between RPM and a fund managed by Roseview Investment Advisors.

You may also like

Levcor Completes Renovations at Post Oak Plaza in...

NewPoint Provides $22.5M in Financing for The Larkspur...

Florida Tile Signs 14,903 SF Industrial Lease in...

Berkeley Partners Sells Two Industrial Parks in Longmont,...

Oxford Partners Negotiates 8,263 SF Office Lease in...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers $10M Sale of Las...

Urban Edge Properties Sells Northern New Jersey Light...

Chozick Realty Negotiates $30M Sale of Multifamily Property...

McShane Completes 172-Unit Affordable Housing Community in Sun...