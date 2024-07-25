Thursday, July 25, 2024
Amenities at Solis in Clarksville, Tenn., include a saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a theater room.
AcquisitionsMultifamilySoutheastTennessee

IPA Brokers Sale of 216-Unit Solis Apartments in Clarksville, Tennessee

by John Nelson

CLARKSVILLE, TENN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Solis, a 216-unit apartment community located in Clarksville, roughly 40 miles from Nashville.

A private buyer based in California purchased the property from Gwaltney Communities for an undisclosed price. David Stollenwerk, Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction. Marcus & Millichap’s broker of record in Tennessee for the deal was Jody McKibben.

Built in 2020, Solis features garden-style apartments averaging 1,089 square feet in size, as well as a saltwater swimming pool, 24-hour fitness center and a theater room.

