IPA Brokers Sale of 21,876 SF Echo Park Village Retail Center in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has brokered the sale of Echo Park Village, a 21,876-square-foot retail center located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park. The buyer is Optimus Properties LLC. Built in 1921 and renovated in 2019, tenants at the property include Gra Pizzeria, Clark Street Bread, One Down Dog yoga studio, Butchr Bar, The Strength Shoppe, Henrietta and A Good Used Book. Echo Park Village was 78 percent leased at the time of sale. IPA represented the seller.