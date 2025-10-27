Monday, October 27, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Echo-Park-Village-Los-Angeles-CA
Echo Park Village in Los Angeles totals 21,876 square feet and was 78 percent leased at the time of sale.
AcquisitionsCaliforniaRetailWestern

IPA Brokers Sale of 21,876 SF Echo Park Village Retail Center in Los Angeles

by Amy Works

LOS ANGELES — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA) has brokered the sale of Echo Park Village, a 21,876-square-foot retail center located in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Echo Park. The buyer is Optimus Properties LLC. Built in 1921 and renovated in 2019, tenants at the property include Gra Pizzeria, Clark Street Bread, One Down Dog yoga studio, Butchr Bar, The Strength Shoppe, Henrietta and A Good Used Book. Echo Park Village was 78 percent leased at the time of sale. IPA represented the seller.

You may also like

Progressive Real Estate Partners Arranges $7M Sale of...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $5.1M Sale of Multifamily...

Pegasus Arranges $3.2M Sale of Chatham Plaza Retail...

Elmore Investments Buys Land in Aledo, Texas for...

STRIVE Arranges Sale of 43,736 SF Shopping Center...

JLL Negotiates $53.2M Sale of Mixed-Use Property in...

CBRE Brokers $39.7M Sale of Connecticut Affordable Seniors...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $10.8M Sale of North...

Port Commercial, Cedar Square Acquire 80,000 SF Industrial...