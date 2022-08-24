REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 223-Unit North Union Multifamily Property in Midvale, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

North Union in Midvale, Utah, features 223 apartments, an outdoor rooftop deck with firepits, barbecue grilling stations and outdoor lounging seating, a fitness center, pool and hot tub.

MIDVALE, UTAH — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of North Union, a multifamily community in Midvale. Rockworth Cos. sold the asset to Keller Investments for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2022, North Union features 223 apartments, common areas with full kitchens, dining rooms, workstations and a game room. Outdoor amenities include an outdoor rooftop deck with firepits, barbecue grilling stations and outdoor lounging seating; a fitness center with a yoga studio; a pool and hot tub area; and a bocce ball court. Additionally, the community features a pet spa and dog wash; secure parking and storage; a ski and bike repair center; and 7,455 square feet of main-floor retail space.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra represented the seller in the transaction. Anita Paryani-Rice of IPA Capital Markets arranged the financing for the buyer. A debt fund provided the capital, which features a 73 percent loan-to-cost ratio. The nonrecourse loan has a term of three years with extensions that offer the borrower flexibility on exit.

