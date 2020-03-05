REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 225-Unit Julian at South Pointe Apartments Near Fort Worth

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

The Julian at South Pointe in Mansfield totals 225 units. The property was built in 2019.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of The Julian at South Pointe, a 225-unit apartment community located in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. The property was built on 9.7 acres in 2019 and features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and washer and dryer hook-ups. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling area and a pet park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Carleton Cos. and M.R. Development Corp., in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Short Real Estate.

