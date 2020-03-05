IPA Brokers Sale of 225-Unit Julian at South Pointe Apartments Near Fort Worth

The Julian at South Pointe in Mansfield totals 225 units. The property was built in 2019.

MANSFIELD, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of The Julian at South Pointe, a 225-unit apartment community located in the Fort Worth suburb of Mansfield. The property was built on 9.7 acres in 2019 and features one- and two-bedroom units with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, tile backsplashes and washer and dryer hook-ups. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling area and a pet park. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, a partnership between Carleton Cos. and M.R. Development Corp., in the transaction. The trio also procured the buyer, Short Real Estate.