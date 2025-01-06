Monday, January 6, 2025
1800-Broadway-San-Antonio
Residents at 1800 Broadway in San Antonio enjoy immediate proximity to the Pearl District’s 23 acres of dining, retail and office space, as well as the San Antonio RiverWalk area.
AcquisitionsLoansMultifamilyTexas

IPA Brokers Sale of 230-Unit Multifamily Property in San Antonio

by Taylor Williams

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of a 230-unit multifamily property located in San Antonio’s Lower Broadway area. Built in 2013, 1800 Broadway offers studio, one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 897 square feet. Residences are furnished with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, business center, coffee bar and outdoor grilling and dining stations. Drew Garza and Will Balthrope of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Marko Kazanjian and Andrew Cohen, also with IPA, arranged $31.8 million in acquisition financing through Prime Finance on behalf of the buyer, a joint venture between Austin-based OTH Capital and Chicago-based Pearlmark.

