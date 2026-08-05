IPA Brokers Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in Midlothian, Texas

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of a 236-unit apartment complex in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. Built in 2020, The Mark at Midlothian offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 881 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.