Wednesday, August 5, 2026
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The-Mark-at-Midlothian
The Mark at Midlothian in metro Dallas totals 236 units. The property was built in 2020.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Brokers Sale of 236-Unit Apartment Complex in Midlothian, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MIDLOTHIAN, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of a 236-unit apartment complex in the southern Dallas suburb of Midlothian. Built in 2020, The Mark at Midlothian offers one- and two-bedroom units with an average size of 881 square feet and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center and a dog park. Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Drew Kile, Taylor Hill and Jack Windham of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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