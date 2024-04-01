IPA Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Hadley North Scottsdale, a midrise apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

Completed in 2014, The Hadley North Scottsdale features 240 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washers/dryers, large walk-in closets and private patio or balconies. The average unit size is more than 1,000 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style heated pool and a clubhouse with a conference room and workstations.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.