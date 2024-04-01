Monday, April 1, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Hadley-North-Scottsdale-AZ
The Hadley North Scottsdale features 240 apartments, a swimming pool and clubhouse with a conference room and workstations.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Brokers Sale of 240-Unit Multifamily Community in Scottsdale, Arizona

by Amy Works

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of The Hadley North Scottsdale, a midrise apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale.

Completed in 2014, The Hadley North Scottsdale features 240 apartments with nine-foot ceilings, wood-style plank flooring, full-size washers/dryers, large walk-in closets and private patio or balconies. The average unit size is more than 1,000 square feet. Community amenities include a resort-style heated pool and a clubhouse with a conference room and workstations.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the undisclosed buyer in the deal. The acquisition price was not released.

You may also like

MMCC Arranges $8.8M in Acquisition Financing for Hampton...

NewMark Merrill Buys 28,800 SF CVS-Occupied Retail Building...

Blueprint Arranges Sale of Three-Property Seniors Housing Portfolio...

Brinkmann Constructors Completes 148-Unit Apartment Complex in Downtown...

CFG Provides $13.6M in HUD-Insured Financing for Two...

NAI Pfefferle Brokers Sale of 135-Unit Self-Storage Facility...

Berkadia Arranges $172M Construction Financing for Residential Tower...

Apple Hospitality REIT Purchases Hotel in D.C. for...

CREI Holdings Secures $67M Loan for Affordable Housing...