IPA Brokers Sale of 269-Unit Apartment Complex in Newington, Connecticut

NEWINGTON, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Millyard at Meadow Commons, a 269-unit apartment complex in Newington, a southern suburb of Hartford. Built in 2025, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, resident lounge and a game room. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.