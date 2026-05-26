Tuesday, May 26, 2026
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Millyard-at-Meadow-Commons-Newinngton-Connecticut
Millyard at Meadow Commons in Newinngton, Connecticut, totals 269 units. The property was built in 2025.
AcquisitionsConnecticutMultifamilyNortheast

IPA Brokers Sale of 269-Unit Apartment Complex in Newington, Connecticut

by Taylor Williams

NEWINGTON, CONN. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Millyard at Meadow Commons, a 269-unit apartment complex in Newington, a southern suburb of Hartford. Built in 2025, the property features studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, resident lounge and a game room. Victor Nolletti, Eric Pentore and Wes Klockner of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction.

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