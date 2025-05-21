Wednesday, May 21, 2025
Harbor-Shores-Montgomery
Harbor Shores in Montgomery, Texas, totals 284 units. The property was built in phases between 2016 and 2023.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Brokers Sale of 284-Unit Harbor Shores Apartments in Montgomery, Texas

by Taylor Williams

MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Harbor Shores, a 284-unit apartment community located north of Houston in Montgomery. The property, which was built in phases between 2016 and 2023, is located on the shores of Lake Conroe and offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include two pools, pickleball courts, a fitness center, clubhouse, and business center. Greg Austin, Travis Austin, Jackson Hart and Will Balthrope of IPA, along with Kyle Devillier of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller, an entity doing business as NRG Conroe Villas LP, in the transaction. The quintet also procured the buyer, CEG Multifamily.

