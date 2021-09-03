IPA Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Vantage at Bulverde Apartments Near San Antonio

BULVERDE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Vantage at Bulverde, a 288-unit apartment community located in the northern San Antonio suburb of Bulverde. Units feature one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with individual washers and dryers, mosaic glass backsplashes and oversized closets. Select units also offer fenced yards. Amenities include a pool with grilling areas, media lounge, clubhouse and a fitness center. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Vantage Communities, in the transaction. The duo also procured the buyer, Houston-based Ilan Investments.