REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Verandas at Shavano Apartments in North San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Verandas-at-Shavano-San-Antonio

Verandas at Shavano in San Antonio totals 288 units. The property was built in 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Verandas at Shavano, a 288-unit apartment community on the north side of San Antonio. Built on 16 acres in 2014, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 829 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a resident clubhouse and multiple dog parks. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Tampa-based American Landmark, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Wisconsin-based MLG Capital.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  