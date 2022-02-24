IPA Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Verandas at Shavano Apartments in North San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Verandas at Shavano, a 288-unit apartment community on the north side of San Antonio. Built on 16 acres in 2014, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 829 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a resident clubhouse and multiple dog parks. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Tampa-based American Landmark, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Wisconsin-based MLG Capital.
