IPA Brokers Sale of 288-Unit Verandas at Shavano Apartments in North San Antonio

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Verandas at Shavano in San Antonio totals 288 units. The property was built in 2014.

SAN ANTONIO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Verandas at Shavano, a 288-unit apartment community on the north side of San Antonio. Built on 16 acres in 2014, the property offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 829 square feet. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, outdoor grilling areas, a resident clubhouse and multiple dog parks. Will Balthrope and Drew Garza of IPA represented the seller, Tampa-based American Landmark, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Wisconsin-based MLG Capital.