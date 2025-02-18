Tuesday, February 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Livano-Canyon-Falls-Northlake
All units at Livano Canyon Falls in Northlake feature full-size washers and dryers and private balconies/patios.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyTexas

IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Livano Canyon Falls Apartments in Northlake, Texas

by Taylor Williams

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Livano Canyon Falls, a 300-unit apartment community located north of Fort Worth in Northlake. Livano Canyon Falls is a three-story, garden-style complex that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,015 square feet. Amenities include a pool, private workspaces and fishing ponds. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Harbor Group International. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Harry Krieger and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.

You may also like

Crescent Communities Sells 285-Unit Novel Ballantyne Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $20M Sale of Chancellor Square Industrial...

Brennan Acquires 100,000 SF Industrial Facility Near CVG...

Andover Properties Buys 500-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Rockingham,...

Cushman & Wakefield Arranges Financing for 110,636 SF...

Holt Lunsford Negotiates 29,571 SF Office Lease Renewal...

CBL Properties Sells Imperial Valley Mall in El...

IHO Opens Affordable Housing Complex for Transitional Age...

MAG Capital Partners Acquires Infill Industrial Property in...