IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Livano Canyon Falls Apartments in Northlake, Texas

NORTHLAKE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Livano Canyon Falls, a 300-unit apartment community located north of Fort Worth in Northlake. Livano Canyon Falls is a three-story, garden-style complex that offers one-, two- and three-bedroom units with an average size of 1,015 square feet. Amenities include a pool, private workspaces and fishing ponds. Drew Kile, Michael Ware, Joey Tumminello, Taylor Hill and Shelby Clark of IPA represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction and procured the buyer, an affiliate of Harbor Group International. Brian Eisendrath, Cameron Chalfant, Harry Krieger and Tyler Johnson of IPA Capital Markets arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing for the deal.