REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Palo Alto Apartments in Metro Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Palo-Alto-Apartments-Pflugerville

Palo Alto Apartments in Pflugerville totals 300 units. The property was completed earlier this year.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Palo Alto Apartments, a newly built, 300-unit multifamily community in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. According to Apartments.com, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, spa, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Drew Kile of IPA, along with Kent Myers of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Palo Alto Luxury Apartments LP, and procured the buyer, Oxford at Palo Alto Ltd.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews


Read the Digital Editions

Texas Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  