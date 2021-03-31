IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit Palo Alto Apartments in Metro Austin

Palo Alto Apartments in Pflugerville totals 300 units. The property was completed earlier this year.

PFLUGERVILLE, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of Palo Alto Apartments, a newly built, 300-unit multifamily community in the northern Austin suburb of Pflugerville. According to Apartments.com, the property offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, spa, fitness center, business center and a resident clubhouse. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Drew Kile of IPA, along with Kent Myers of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, Palo Alto Luxury Apartments LP, and procured the buyer, Oxford at Palo Alto Ltd.