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River-Oaks-Apts-Tucson-AZ
Located on the east side of Tucson, Ariz., River Oaks features 300 apartments, a clubhouse, two pools, a playground and three laundry facilities.
AcquisitionsArizonaMultifamilyWestern

IPA Brokers Sale of 300-Unit River Oaks Apartment Community in Tucson

by Amy Works

TUCSON, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of River Oaks, a 300-unit multifamily property located on Boardway Boulevard in East Tucson. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. IPA’s Clint Wadlund and Hamid Panahi represented the seller and procured the buyer. Built in 1982 on 10 acres, River Oaks features a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments. Community amenities include a standalone clubhouse, two pools, a playground and three laundry facilities.

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