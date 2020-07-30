IPA Brokers Sale of 303-Unit Bowery at Southside Apartments in Fort Worth

Bowery at Southside in Fort Worth totals 303 units. The property was built in 2019.

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors, a division of Marcus & Millichap, has negotiated the sale of The Bowery at Southside, a 303-unit apartment community in Fort Worth. The property was built on 7.5 acres in 2019 and features apartment and townhome residences with an average unit size of 820 square feet. Amenities include a pool, sky lounge and a lawn with a five-hole putting green. Drew Kile, Will Balthrope and Joey Tumminello of IPA represented the seller, StoneHawk Capital Partners, and procured the buyer, Virginia-based Weinstein Properties.