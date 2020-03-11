IPA Brokers Sale of 304-Unit Trails at Lake Houston Apartment Community

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Trails at Lake Houston totals 304 units. The property was built in 2017.

HOUSTON — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Trails at Lake Houston, a 304-unit apartment community located near Lake Houston on the city’s northeast side. Built on 13 acres in 2017, the property features one- and two-bedroom units and amenities such as a pool, fitness center, business center, clubhouse, outdoor grilling areas, a game room and walking and biking trails. Will Balthrope, Drew Kile, Jennifer Campbell and William Griffin of IPA represented the seller, Dallas-based investment firm The ValCap Group, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New Jersey-based Raamco International.