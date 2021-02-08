REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 320-Unit Park at Estancia Multifamily Property in Austin

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Park at Estancia, a 320-unit multifamily property in Austin’s Far South submarket. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans, and amenities include a pool, fitness center, dog park, outdoor grilling stations and a resident clubhouse with a lounge and game area. Will Balthrope, Jordan Featherston and Kent Myers of IPA represented the seller, GenCap Partners, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Churchill Forge Properties.

