IPA Brokers Sale of 348-Unit Broadmoor Village Apartments Near Salt Lake City

Located in West Jordan, Utah, Broadmoor Village features 348 apartments, a heated swimming pool and walking paths.

WEST JORDAN, UTAH — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Broadmoor Village, a multifamily property located in West Jordan. Bridge Investment Group acquired the asset from Wasatch Property Group for an undisclosed price.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Developed in 1986 on 16 acres, Broadmoor Village is a garden-style asset that features 348 apartments in one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts, with an average apartment size of 867 square feet. Community amenities include landscaped grounds, walking paths, a heated swimming pool and community courtyard.

