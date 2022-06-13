REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 388-Unit Talise Apartments in Mesa, Arizona

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Arizona, Multifamily, Western

Talise-Mesa-AZ

Located in Mesa, Ariz., Talise features 388 apartments, three swimming pool, a spa, business center, fitness center and mailroom.

MESA, ARIZ. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Talise, a multifamily community in Mesa. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located along Gilbert Road and University Drive, Talise features 388 apartments in a mix of open-concept floor plans with well-appointed kitchens, full-size washers/dryers, walk-in closets and private patios or balconies with exterior storage. Select apartments have vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and built-in bookshelves. Community amenities include three resort-style swimming pools, a spa, business center, fitness center and mailroom.

Steve Gebing and Cliff David of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the transaction.

