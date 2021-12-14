REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of 47,978 SF Gold Hill Shopping Center in Woodland Park, Colorado

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

City Market anchors Gold Hill Shopping Center in Woodland Park, Colo.

WOODLAND PARK, COLO. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Gold Hill Shopping Center, a multi-tenant retail center in Woodland Park. A local private investor acquired the asset from an undisclosed seller for $10.2 million.

City Market, a Kroger-branded supermarket, anchors Gold Hill Shopping Center. The 47,978-square-foot retail center was fully occupied at the time of sale.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Isaac of IPA represented the buyer and secured the seller in the transaction.

