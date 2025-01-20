IPA Brokers Sale of 550-Unit Monterra Village Apartments in North Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has brokered the sale of Monterra Village, a 550-unit apartment community in North Fort Worth. The property was built in phases between 2008 and 2013 on a 35-acre site within the 900-acre Alliance Town Center master-planned development. Units come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats and have an average size of 985 square feet. Amenities include a pool, outdoor grilling and dining stations, business center and a pet park. Drew Kile, Taylor Hill, Joey Tumminello, Michael Ware, Cameron Purse and William Hubbard of IPA represented the seller, Hillwood Multifamily, in the transaction and procured the buyer, Weidner Apartment Homes.