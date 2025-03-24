Monday, March 24, 2025
Parkview-Olympia-WA
Parkview in Olympia, Wash., offer 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, onsite parking, bike storage and package lockers.
IPA Brokers Sale of 72-Unit Parkview Apartment Community in Olympia, Washington

by Amy Works

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Parkview, a multifamily property within the 137-acre Briggs Village master-planned community in Olympia. Amoroso Cos. sold the asset to Nearon Enterprises for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2012, Parkview offers 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings, electric fireplaces and private decks or patios. Community amenities include onsite parking, bike storage, a fenced dog run and package lockers.

Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

