IPA Brokers Sale of 72-Unit Parkview Apartment Community in Olympia, Washington

OLYMPIA, WASH. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Parkview, a multifamily property within the 137-acre Briggs Village master-planned community in Olympia. Amoroso Cos. sold the asset to Nearon Enterprises for an undisclosed price.

Completed in 2012, Parkview offers 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with nine-foot ceilings, electric fireplaces and private decks or patios. Community amenities include onsite parking, bike storage, a fenced dog run and package lockers.

Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Nick Ruggiero and Anthony Palladino of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.