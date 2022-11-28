IPA Brokers Sale of 90-Unit Foxborough Apartments in Orange, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Multifamily, Western

ORANGE, CALIF. — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Foxborough Apartments, a multifamily property in Orange. Irvine-based Advanced Real Estate acquired the asset, which will be rebranded as Grove House, for an undisclosed price.

Built in 1964, the 23-building property features 90 garden-style apartments with garage parking, two swimming pools, a fitness center, storage space and a grilling area. The 1,200-square-foot apartments have wood-burning fireplaces, dishwashers, washers and dryers. Advanced plans to renovate the asset by the addition of central air conditioning, new windows, new cabinetry, flooring, appliances, large fenced-in patios, upgraded landscaping, a modern paint scheme, signage and pool enhancements.

Kevin Green, Joseph Grabiec and Greg Harris of IPA represented the undisclosed seller and procured the buyer in the deal.