IPA Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Liberty Crossing Apartment Community in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Liberty Crossing, a multifamily property located in Salt Lake City. Elan Multifamily Investments acquired the community from Liberty Crossing Associates for an undisclosed price.
Built in 2019, the 102,011-rentable-square-foot property features 95 apartments.
Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of IPA brokered the transaction
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.