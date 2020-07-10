IPA Brokers Sale of 95-Unit Liberty Crossing Apartment Community in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Utah, Western

Liberty Crossing in Salt Lake City features 95 apartments.

SALT LAKE CITY — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of Liberty Crossing, a multifamily property located in Salt Lake City. Elan Multifamily Investments acquired the community from Liberty Crossing Associates for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2019, the 102,011-rentable-square-foot property features 95 apartments.

Danny Shin and Brock Zylstra of IPA brokered the transaction