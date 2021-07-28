IPA Brokers Sale of Development Site in Downtown Boise

Located in downtown Boise, Idaho, the development sites features 38,997 square feet.

BOISE, IDAHO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of 10th & Front, a development site in downtown Boise. Pennbridge Lodging sold the 38,997-square-foot site for an undisclosed price. The buyer was not disclosed.

Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Dinius, Sidney Warsinske and Nicholas Ruggiero of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

The site is zoned without density constraints, height limits or parking requirements for residential uses. The specific plans for the development were not released.