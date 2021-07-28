REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of Development Site in Downtown Boise

Posted on by in Development, Idaho, Western

10th-Front-Boise-ID

Located in downtown Boise, Idaho, the development sites features 38,997 square feet.

BOISE, IDAHO — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of 10th & Front, a development site in downtown Boise. Pennbridge Lodging sold the 38,997-square-foot site for an undisclosed price. The buyer was not disclosed.

Ryan Harmon, Philip Assouad, Giovanni Napoli, Ryan Dinius, Sidney Warsinske and Nicholas Ruggiero of IPA represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

The site is zoned without density constraints, height limits or parking requirements for residential uses. The specific plans for the development were not released.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2021
Sep
13
Interface Phoenix Multifamily 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews