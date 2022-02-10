REBusinessOnline

IPA Brokers Sale of Sprouts Farmers Market-Occupied Retail Property in Denver

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Colorado, Retail, Western

Sprouts-Farmers-Market-Denver-CO.jpg

Sprouts Farmers Market occupies the 23,300-square-foot retail property in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

DENVER — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of a newly constructed retail building located in Denver. Colorado-based Rustic Partners acquired the property from Evergreen DevCo for an undisclosed price.

Evergreen developed the 23,300-square-foot asset as a build-to-suit for Sprouts Farmers Market. The grocery store anchors the new shopping center at the northeast corner of 56th Avenue and Tower Road.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Issac of IPA, along with James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Feb
22
InterFace Net Lease West 2022
Feb
23
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate West 2022
Feb
24
InterFace Seniors Housing West 2022
Mar
17
Entertainment Experience Evolution 2022
Mar
23
InterFace Seattle Multifamily 2022
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  