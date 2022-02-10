IPA Brokers Sale of Sprouts Farmers Market-Occupied Retail Property in Denver

Sprouts Farmers Market occupies the 23,300-square-foot retail property in Denver’s Green Valley Ranch neighborhood.

DENVER — Institutional Property Advisors (IPA), a division of Marcus & Millichap, has arranged the sale of a newly constructed retail building located in Denver. Colorado-based Rustic Partners acquired the property from Evergreen DevCo for an undisclosed price.

Evergreen developed the 23,300-square-foot asset as a build-to-suit for Sprouts Farmers Market. The grocery store anchors the new shopping center at the northeast corner of 56th Avenue and Tower Road.

Ryan Bowlby and Drew Issac of IPA, along with James Rassenfoss of Marcus & Millichap, represented the seller and procured the buyer in the deal.